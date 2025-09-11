“Great Return” Continues: IDP families move back to native villages

By Qabil Ashirov



Following the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, the “Great Return” to territories liberated from occupation is actively underway, as Azerbaijani families begin returning to their ancestral homes in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur.

Azernews reports that families from various regions of Azerbaijan, who had been temporarily accommodated in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, are now moving to their native lands. In the first phase, 15 families comprising 59 people resettled in Shushakend village of Khojaly district, while 10 families totaling 39 people moved to Qirmizibazar settlement in Khojavend district. Additionally, 10 families, 45 people in total, have relocated to Sos village in Khojavend.

Returning residents expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided during this transition. They also conveyed their appreciation to the heroic Azerbaijani Army, including soldiers and officers who liberated the lands, and remembered the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

For many, the return is the fulfillment of decades-long dreams. Quliyev Ilyas, a resident of Qirmizibazar, shared with local media that he left his homeland forcibly at the age of 22 and has now returned at 55. “I have always wished to live in my homeland. Today, I am finally able to return with my family. I hope all former internally displaced persons can also live in their native lands. I sincerely thank our President for making this possible,” he said.

Similarly, Nazanin Huseynova, a resident of Khojavend, expressed her joy at returning. “We have longed to live in our homeland. Today, we are finally back. May God bless our President. We are grateful to him. May God rest the souls of our martyrs and grant health to our veterans. I hope all former displaced families can return to their native villages,” she stated.

It is worth noting that currently, over 43,000 people reside in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, including returning displaced families, individuals working on local development projects, and staff serving in state institutions, as well as in reopened healthcare, education, cultural, tourism, industrial, and energy facilities. The resettlement initiative marks a significant step in rebuilding the region and restoring life to its communities.