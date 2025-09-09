Azerbaijan invites US companies to invest in Middle Corridor opportunities

By Akbar Novruz



US companies have been invited to benefit from the favorable business and investment climate created in Azerbaijan.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov shared the invitation on the "X" social network following his meeting with representatives of the US Certified Trade Mission on the Middle Corridor.

"At a meeting with representatives of the US Certified Trade Mission on the Middle Corridor, we emphasized the importance of expanding the Azerbaijan-US strategic partnership in diversifying trade and energy routes along the corridor and increasing economic benefits for the countries of the region.

We highlighted Azerbaijan's important transport and transit position, the initiatives and infrastructure projects it has implemented to increase trade flows through the Corridor connecting Europe and Asia. We invited US companies to take advantage of the favorable business and investment environment created in our country," Jabbarov noted.