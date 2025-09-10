Azerbaijani army conducts practical exercises to boost combat readiness

By Akbar Novruz



In line with the 2025 training plan, practical exercises were held in the Azerbaijani Army.

According to the Ministry of Defense Press and Public Relations Department, the units left their permanent deployment points, redeployed to concentration areas, and successfully carried out the assigned tasks in accordance with established standards.

The exercises mainly focused on maintaining a high level of combat readiness, as well as ensuring stable, uninterrupted, and efficient command and control of the units.

The ministry emphasized that the military personnel displayed a high degree of professionalism throughout the training.