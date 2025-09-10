CICA Summit planned to be held in Baku in October 2026

By Nazrin Abdul



The next summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is planned to be held in Baku in October 2026.

The announcement was made by CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay during the closing ceremony of the 13th session of the CICA Think Tank Forum, held under the theme “Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in CICA’s Institutional Transformation.”

Sarybay noted that informal consultations have already taken place with the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS) regarding the organization of a follow-up meeting in Baku. The aim of this meeting, to be held within the framework of the 2026 summit, would be to discuss unresolved issues and explore potential transformation ideas for CICA.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is set to chair the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) during the 2024–2026 period. On December 17, 2024, Azerbaijan successfully hosted the 7th Meeting of the CICA Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in an online format, during which the chairmanship was formally transferred to Baku.