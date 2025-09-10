Baku, Astana strengthen joint efforts against transnational crime

By Qabil Ashirov



A delegation led by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan and Commander of the National Guard, Major General Ansagan Baltabekov, has paid a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Press Service noted that Minister Colonel General Vilayat Eyvazov received the Kazakh delegation.

Welcoming the guests, Minister Eyvazov noted that cooperation between the Interior Ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has been steadily deepening in line with the strategy defined by the heads of both states. He emphasized that bilateral ties, particularly joint efforts in combating transnational organized crime, the exchange of best practices and operational information, as well as the established legal framework, serve the interests of both nations and contribute to regional security.

For his part, Major General Baltabekov expressed gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality, stressing his institution’s interest in further expanding cooperation and its readiness to continue active engagement in this direction.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual concern.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh delegation was acquainted with the activities of the Internal Troops and police units of Azerbaijan.