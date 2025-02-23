Main State Traffic issues statement on unstable weather conditions

The Azerbaijan Main State Traffic Police (DYP) has issued a statement to drivers regarding the unstable weather conditions, snow, and the possibility of roads becoming icy across the country, Azernews reports.

The statement reads: "Currently, heavy snowfall is being observed on the 40th km of the Baku-Quba-Russian border road, the 35th km of the Baku-Sheki-Yevlakh road, the 12th km of the Alat-Astara-Iran border road, and the 65th km of the Baku-Ganja-Georgian border road, as well as on the Gendab-Yalama highway and in the Aghsu mountain pass.

As a result, a layer of snow has formed on the roadway, and there is a high probability of ice in some areas.

In such weather conditions, the risk of slipping increases, particularly in open areas exposed to the wind, on downhill/uphill roads, and on bridges where the road may become icy.

DYP employees are conducting intensified monitoring measures in the mentioned areas and are carrying out joint actions with technical and road management organizations for safety purposes.

However, it is crucial for drivers to exercise maximum caution and strictly adhere to the following rules:

1. Check the technical condition of vehicles and use winter tires.

2. Reduce speed and avoid overtaking and other sharp maneuvers.

3. Maintain a safe distance, considering the possibility of icy roads.

4. Stay informed about weather and road conditions.

5. Avoid travel in the mentioned directions unless absolutely necessary.

We will continuously update traffic participants on the road conditions."