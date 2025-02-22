Nakhchivan delegation gains insight into Turkiye’s expertise in cultural heritage protection

In cooperation with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Directorate General of Cultural Heritage and Museums, an experience exchange program was carried out for experts from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in the fields of museology and cultural heritage preservation, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Ministry noted that four experts from the Ministry's team visited Ankara to exchange information on Turkiye's experience in museology, the preservation and restoration of historical buildings, and cultural heritage.

During the program, which was organized jointly by TIKA and the Directorate General of Cultural Heritage and Museums, the experts from Nakhchivan visited the Ethnography Museum, the Painting and Sculpture Museum, the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations, and the Erimtan Museum in Ankara. They received valuable information from officials in the field of museology. Furthermore, the specialists participated in practical research at laboratories under the Directorate General of Cultural Heritage and Museums, gaining hands-on experience in the conservation and restoration of cultural heritage, reflecting Turkiye's expertise in the field.