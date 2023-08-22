MP: Azerbaijan's withdrawal from Open Government Partnership cannot negatively affect Azerbaijan's reputation

Azerbaijani member of parliament Tahir Rzayev says Azerbaijan's exclusion from certain international organizations, which never fully reflect Azerbaijan's realities, is a small misfortune, Azernews reports, citing MP.

"They call themselves an 'international organization' but they are carrying out anti-Azerbaijani propaganda. It goes without saying that Azerbaijan also expresses its attitude towards these organizations, and in response, they commit certain provocative actions.

Today in Azerbaijan there is freedom of speech and press, everything is transparent. If this international organization has fallen under the influence of foreign, pro-Armenian forces, we have nothing to do there. I think there are other organizations from which Azerbaijan should withdraw. If our realities are not reflected there, if it works against Azerbaijan, there is no sense to stay there".

According to the MP, exclusion from such organizations cannot negatively affect Azerbaijan's reputation:

"The biggest organization is the UN, and they have not been able to implement their decisions regarding Armenia for more than 26 years. At the UN meeting on 16 August, a number of countries of the world supported the correct position of Azerbaijan, which shows that Azerbaijan's authority in the international world is growing day by day. Therefore, our exclusion from the Open Government Partnership cannot damage our international reputation".