Border guards seize 5.6 kg of drugs on state border with Iran

Frontier guards of the State Border Service have seized some 5.6 kg of drugs on the state border with Iran, Azernews reports, citing the service.

As part of steps to provide reliable border protection, combat smuggling, and illicit drug circulation, the employees of the State Border Service thwarted the smuggling of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan.

At 0010 on August 17, border guards noticed an unidentified individual crossing the state border from Iran into Azerbaijan in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment’s border post located near Zangilan District’s Minjivan village.

The border checkpoint was immediately notified and the service area was cordoned off. The trespasser ignored the border guards "Stop" command and warning shots and retreated to Iranian territory, taking advantage of the darkness and the intricacy of the terrain.

As a result of the search measures carried out in the area, some 5.6 kg of drug-like substance (marijuana) was seized in a package.

Operational-investigative measures are underway into the case.

The Horadiz border detachment operates in the liberated Fuzuli District of Azerbaijan on the border with Iran. After liberating its lands from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijani-Iranian border.

After the restoration of its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan is taking steps to ensure the safety and restoration of order in the liberated lands. One of these measures is to halt the flow of drugs in the region that was previously controlled by Armenia's illegal regime in Karabakh.