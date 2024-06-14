Baku Museum Center to host concert "Music Night in Museum"

Laman Ismayilova

Baku Museum Center will host another concert-portrait "Music Night in the Museum" on June 14, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by Baku Museum Center in partnership with Baku Contemporary Music Society.

Guitar teacher of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Elmar Sultanov and fourth year student Raul Huseynov will perform at the concert themed "From Master to Student".

In addition to foreign composers, the concert will feature works for guitar by Faraj Garayev, Frangiz Alizade, Rahil Hasanov, Aliya Mammadova, Turkar Gasimzadeh and Ayaz Gambarli.

Location: Baku Museum Center, 3rd floor, assembly hall. Admission to the concert is free.

