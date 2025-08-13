Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology publishes its first int'l periodical scientific journal

The Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology has published its first issue of the international peer-reviewed scientific journal titled "Tempus Pontem: Azerbaijan Journal of Archaeology and Anthropology", Azernews reports.

This is the only English-language periodical scientific journal in the field of social and humanities sciences in Azerbaijan.

The journal covers a wide range of scientific research areas in archaeology, including all existing subfields of archaeology (aeroarchaeology- aerial surveys, georadar and lidar measurements, Archaeogeography, Archaeometry, Bioarchaeology, Archaeobotany, Archaeozoology, Battlefield archaeology, Digital and Computational Archaeology, Experimental Archaeology, Environmental Archaeology, Epigraphy, Landscape archaeology, Numismatics, Underwater archaeology, Museology, and Remote Sensing, etc.), as well as Paleopathology, and specifically, the philosophy of Archaeology and Anthropology.

The journal is designed according to modern global standards, with journal metadata, publication details, identifiers (ISSN, DOI, etc.), and other modern journal features.

Articles are formatted according to the APA style (American Psychological Association), which is accepted in the field of social and behavioral sciences.

The online platform of the English-language journal, ajaa.az, is accessible to international readers.

The journal, with a special ISSN identifier, has been developed in line with the website parameters of contemporary global scientific journals.

The journal’s electronic resource is integrated into search systems and indexing databases, including CrossRef, Google Scholar, ORCID, and others, within the framework of the OJS (Open Journal Systems) open-source platform, created by the Public Knowledge Project (PKP). Articles are available in PDF format for open access.

The editorial board of the journal includes renowned archaeologists and anthropologists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Japan, Italy, the United States, and Germany.

The editor-in-chief of the journal is Dr. Farhad Guliyev, Director of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of ANAS, Corresponding Member of the German Archaeological Institute, PhD in History, and Associate Professor.

The scientific journal, represented in international identification databases through ISSN and DOI, will initially be published biannually. The strategic aim of the editorial board is for the journal to gain a position in well-known indexing databases.

The first issue of the journal includes articles related to archaeological research conducted in Azerbaijan, mainly in the recently liberated territories.

The co-authors of the articles include Azerbaijani scholars as well as archaeologists from Japan, Italy, and Germany.