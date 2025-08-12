Competition announced for State-Commissioned film projects for this year

By Laman Ismayilova



The Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA) have announced the 2025 competition for State-Commissioned Film Projects.

Applications for the competition will be accepted starting from September 1.

The primary objective of the competition is to finance the production of films that play an important role in preserving and promoting national and spiritual values, fostering a sense of national identity and patriotism through artistic and exemplary representation.

It also aims to support the film industry and representatives of the private sector involved in the relevant field. Applications will be accepted for full-length feature films.

The competition covers the following themes:

• About a prominent figure (in culture, literature, politics, sports, etc.);

• About a historical Azerbaijani state or historical event;

• Based on motifs from Azerbaijani fairy tales or epics;

• About heroes of modern innovation developments;

• About women who have left a mark in Azerbaijani history;

• About the Patriotic War, through the stories of its heroes;

• Adaptation of classic Azerbaijani films for the modern era;

• Films centered on child protagonists or aimed at children;

• Musical genre films;

• A satirical film dedicated to the 55th anniversary of Mozalan.

Legal entities registered in the Republic of Azerbaijan and operating in the field of cinematography may participate in the competition by submitting film projects in the Azerbaijani language.

The competition regulations can be found on ARKA's official website.