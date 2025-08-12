Azerbaijan's national heritage presented in Turkmenistan

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijan National Day has been held on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) Third Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries held in Turkmenistan's Avaza National Tourist Zone.

The main goal of the event was to present Azerbaijan's rich cultural and spiritual heritage to the international community.

At the opening of the exhibition titled "Gems of Azerbaijan's National Heritage", examples of Azerbaijani carpet-weaving traditions and various carpet schools, national costumes, kelagayi (traditional silk headscarves), shebeke (stained glass art), and embroidery masterpieces were showcased.

Visitors not only viewed the artworks but also took part in masterclasses on carpet weaving, shebeke making, kelagayi decoration, and jewelry craftsmanship. Live musical performances and national dances were also presented at the exhibition venue.

The culinary section of the event attracted great attention from visitors. Traditional Azerbaijani dishes and sweets were presented. Attendees observed the preparation process of several dishes and had the opportunity to taste them.

Visitors were informed that the concept of the exhibition stand was based on elements of Azerbaijani national gastronomy included in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

It also featured culinary examples that share cultural similarities with Turkmenistan and incorporated elements of sustainability. Special attention was drawn to culinary items such as qutab and tandir, which are associated with bread-baking traditions and reflect similarities with Turkmen culinary culture.

As part of the National Day, a spectacular concert program featuring renowned Azerbaijani artists was held in the evening.

People’s Artists Alim Qasimov and Gulyanaq Mammadova, Honored Artists Fargana Qasimova, Ramil Gasimov, Nargiz Karimova, Sahib Pashazadeh, as well as Ashiq Samira and Ashiq Ali, the Natiq rhythm group, and the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble captivated the audience with their impressive performances.

The concert was met with enthusiastic applause.

Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) are locked out: with no direct territorial access to the sea, they struggle with international trade, connectivity, and economic development.

Cut off from the global marketplace and without the means to develop adequate transport and logistics infrastructure, landlocked developing countries face unique and significant challenges in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries opens an opportunity to explore meaningful partnerships to unlock the potential of landlocked developing countries.

Innovative solutions, strategic partnerships, and increased investment can help to address these challenges and unlock the full potential of these nations.

By supporting these countries, we can help to build a more equitable and prosperous future for all.