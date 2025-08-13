B-Boy Mahmood: Participants from over 20 countries to join first Baku Flow

The first-ever International Breakdance Championship, Baku Flow, will take place in Baku, organised by the Azerbaijan Dance Union (AzDC). This event will be a vibrant showcase of youth dance culture, Azernews reports.

European and world championships medalist Mahmoud Kamoun shared a few words about himself:

"Nice to meet you. My name is Mahmoud Kamoun, more famous in the breaking culture as B-Boy Mahmood. I'm the main organiser of the Bakuflow event that will be held for the first time ever in the sunny capital of Azerbaijan on the 6th and 7th of September. International guests, more than 20 countries will be involved in this breaking competition. High standards of judgment and high prizes. So it's your chance to take part in this amazing cultural event," he said.

The competition will be held at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard on September 6-7, blending Eastern culture with modern dance.

Spectacular performances by dancers in various disciplines will be featured, along with masterclasses from international judges and renowned dancers.

The main goal of Baku Flow is to showcase that breakdancing is not only fashionable and stylish but also a professional sport that helps develop physical strength, endurance, creativity, emotional expressiveness, and self-confidence.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.