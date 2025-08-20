WADF: Dance art against backdrop of Baku's modern landmarks

Multiple-time world and international champion, head of the Secretariat of the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC), Eldar Jafarov, has showcased a series of dance elements set against the backdrop of Baku's modern landmarks, Azernews reports.

As a reminder, from September 5 to 7, Baku will host one of the most anticipated dance events of the year – the WADF (World Artistic Dance Federation) World Championship in Smooth Artistic Ballroom Dance and the WADF World Cup in All Styles, organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC) and the international dance company SRDS (Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style, President – Olga Krasnyanskaya).

The competitions will take place at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard. All disciplines will be featured – from ballroom and Latin dances to theatrical and artistic dance, folk dances, street dance, hip-hop, and many others.

WADF is one of the leading international dance organizations, focused on the development of artistic dance, freedom of expression, and an innovative approach to competitive programs.

The federation brings together dancers from all over the world and provides a unique platform for creativity, competition, and cultural exchange.

