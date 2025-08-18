Azerbaijan surpasses self-employment targets through World Bank partnership

By Akbar Novruz

More than 24 thousand people in Azerbaijan have successfully established their own small businesses under the "Employment Support Project," implemented by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population with financial support from the World Bank, Azernews reports.

The project is part of the government’s broader effort to reduce unemployment, promote self-employment, and support economic diversification across the country.

The main goal of the project is to help vulnerable groups—including people with disabilities, members of martyrs’ families, low-income households, and unemployed individuals—gain access to resources and guidance for starting small businesses in the production and service sectors. By the end of 2025, the number of participants is expected to exceed 26 thousand, surpassing the initial target of 22 thousand.

Participants receive comprehensive training programs developed in accordance with International Labor Organization standards. These programs cover financial literacy, proactive entrepreneurial thinking, business planning, and management skills. In addition, those who successfully grow their businesses under the project are provided with further support to expand operations, ensuring sustainability and long-term impact.

The international significance of the project was highlighted last year when it received recognition from the World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, reflecting Azerbaijan’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and creating inclusive economic opportunities.