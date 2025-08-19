TODAY.AZ / World news

Tesla slashes monthly lease prices in UK, offering discounts to boost sales

18 August 2025 [23:27] - TODAY.AZ

Tesla Inc. has nearly cut its monthly lease rates in the United Kingdom by half, allowing British drivers to lease vehicles for just over 50% of what they paid a year ago, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly providing discounts of up to 40% to UK leasing companies as part of a strategy to stimulate sales.

The move is also driven by limited storage capacity for Tesla vehicles in the country, which has prompted the company to offer more attractive leasing terms.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/261381.html

Print version

Views: 405

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also