Zelensky signals readiness to meet Putin amid renewed push for conflict resolution

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his willingness to engage directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin in talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between their nations, stating he is open to negotiations "in any format."

Azernews reports that Zelensky made the remarks during a press briefing outside the White House, following a high-level meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and several European leaders. The discussions were held in the wake of Trump’s recent summit with Putin, which has stirred renewed international focus on the prospects for peace in Eastern Europe.

Describing the Washington meeting as "the best so far," Zelensky characterized the atmosphere as "warm" and "constructive." However, he voiced concern over a map displayed during the session, noting it inaccurately depicted territorial control in the contested region.

The Ukrainian leader also underscored the critical importance of securing formal security guarantees for Ukraine, calling them a fundamental prerequisite and “starting point for ending the war.”