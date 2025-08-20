Baku Flow: Early September in Baku to be as hot as red pepper

European champion and World Championship medalist Mahmoud Kamoun, known as B-Boy Mahmood, has sent a video message to the participants and guests of the upcoming first International Breakdance Championship-Baku Flow, calling it "as hot as pepper," Azernews reports.

Baku Flow, organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Union (AzDC), will welcome guests from more than 20 countries and feature an international panel of judges.

The competition will take place at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard on September 6–7, bringing together Eastern culture and modern dance.

Spectators will enjoy spectacular performances by dancers in various disciplines, as well as master classes led by internationally renowned judges and decorated dancers.

The main goal of Baku Flow is to show that breakdancing is not only fashionable and stylish but also a professional sport that helps develop physical strength, endurance, creativity, emotional expression, and self-confidence.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.