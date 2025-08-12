Azerbaijan marks 112th anniversary of people’s artist Kazim Kazimzade

Today marks the 112th anniversary of the birth of Kazim Kazimzade — People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, Honored Art Worker, and laureate of the USSR State Prize — a towering figure in Azerbaijani painting and graphic arts, Azernews reports.

Kazimzade’s legacy is defined above all by his masterful graphic works, which occupy a central place in his creative output. His illustrations for literary works and artistic designs for books have been admired even by the most discerning connoisseurs. Deeply knowledgeable in Azerbaijani folklore and classical literature, he brought to life the heroes and tales of the *Kitabi-Dada Gorgud* epic, as well as works by Nizami Ganjavi, Shah Ismayil Khatai, Mirza Shafi Vazeh, and other classical authors, through his skillful illustrations.

Born on August 10, 1913, in Baku, Kazimzade began his career as a teacher after graduating from the Pedagogical Technical School, working for a time in Shabran District, where he also served as a village school principal. Even during his studies, his art teachers recognized his talent and encouraged him to pursue formal training in the field. He went on to graduate from the Baku Art Technical School and later received higher education in art. Among his mentors was the celebrated Azerbaijani artist Azim Azimzade, and he moved in the same intellectual circles as prominent cultural figures such as Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Samad Vurghun.

A veteran of the Great Patriotic War, Kazimzade created notable works inspired by wartime themes both during and after the conflict. His pieces were exhibited widely across the former USSR and abroad. He also worked in theater and film design, and carpets were woven based on his sketches. For his contributions to the arts, he was awarded the honorary titles of Honored Art Worker and People’s Artist, as well as the State Prize, along with numerous orders and medals.

Specializing in book illustration and easel graphics, Kazimzade gained further fame for his work on Nizami’s Iskandarnama, Treasury of Mysteries, Leyli and Majnun, and Khosrov and Shirin, as well as children’s books such as Fitna, The Magic Ring, and Iskandar and the Shepherd. His portfolio also included political posters and caricatures, while his series On the Roads of the Front vividly depicted the tragedies of World War II.

Beyond his art, Kazimzade was a devoted custodian and promoter of national cultural heritage. For half a century, he served as director of the State Museum of Art, greatly enriching its collection and bringing Azerbaijani fine art to audiences both at home and internationally. Under his leadership, the museum moved in 1951 to a two-storey building in central Baku, and later, in 1991, expanded into the former Baku City Party Committee building, where new exhibition halls and service facilities were established.

An internationally recognized museum expert, Kazimzade was a member of the Soviet Committee of the International Council of Museums from 1954, and in 1992 joined the newly founded National Committee of Azerbaijan. He also played a key role in developing the country’s museum network, designing the first artistic layouts for the house-museums of Samad Vurghun and Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Baku, the Samad Vurghun Poetry House in Gazakh, and the Lankaran History and Ethnography Museum. Additionally, he trained generations of art historians and museum professionals.

Kazim Kazimzade passed away on October 4, 1992, leaving behind an enduring artistic and cultural legacy that continues to inspire Azerbaijan’s art world.