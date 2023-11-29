Baku Music Academy celebrates anniversary of prominent composer

Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy has celebrated the 90th anniversary of the outstanding composer, People's Artist of the USSR, and Azerbaijan, Arif Malikov.

The evening united different generations of Azerbaijani musicians - professors, graduates, and students of the BMA, who gathered in Gara Garayev Concert Hall, Azernews reports.

At the conference, the head of the Department of Music Theory, Honoured Teacher, Professor Konul Nasirova, spoke about Arif Malikov's great contribution to Azerbaijani and world music.

A book by associate professor of the Department of Music Theory Nigar Rahimova and a master's student of Baku Music Academy, Nazrin Guliyeva, was presented as part of the event.

The book demonstrates the authors' new perspective on Arif Malikov's symphony.

The monograph is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who had sincere friendship and mutual respect with Arif Malikov.

Colleagues and graduates of Arif Malikov's class, including Honoured Artist Professor Imruz Afandiyeva, Honoured Teacher Professor Gulzar Mahmudova, Associate Professor of the Department of Composition Gulnara Mammadova, and composer Tamilla Akhadova, shared their warm memories of the prominent composer.

Under the guidance of Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, senior lecturer of the Department of Music Theory, Alena Inyakina, students of the Faculty of History and Theory made a presentation revealing different facets of the composer's talent.

The real highlight of the evening was a concert program that featured Arif Malikov`s music pieces.

Honoured Artist Alexei Miltykh, soloist of the State Academic Musical Theatre Yulia Heydarova, laureate of international competitions Emil Malygin, teacher of the BMA Secondary Special Music School-Studio of Ofelia Akhundova, Alena Inyakina, as well as young pianists Zahra Jahan-Shykhaliyeva, Nurel Karimova, Kubra Hashimli, Jala Guliyeva, and Fidan Amirova, thrilled the listeners.

The conference-concert was accompanied by a demonstration of photo and video materials illustrating significant moments in the composer's life.

BMA Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs, Honoured Teacher, Professor Narmina Guliyeva, Arif Malikov's family members, and the teaching staff of the university, as well as cultural and artistic figures, attended the event.

The warm, soulful atmosphere of the evening evoked a strong emotional response from the audience, which accompanied the musicians' performance with thunderous applause.

