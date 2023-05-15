"Presentation of Legalize Law Firm in AmCham May Luncheon"

On 11 May 2023, the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan hosted its Members’ May Luncheon.

Mr. Taleh Kazimov, the Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA) was a guest speaker of the event. He provided a brief overview of the current trends in the macroeconomic environment and financial sector of the country, highlighting the critical role of the banking system in facilitating economic growth.

Thereafter, presentations on company portfolio and activities were delivered by member companies, including Legalize Law Firm.

Fuad Gashamov, a founding partner of Legalize Law Firm, gave a brief speech and stated that he wanted to convey a message as to how the legal services are important, through the video called the “Earthquake”. He stressed that recent earthquakes in Türkiye deeply influenced him which made him to conclude: “complying with laws always saves: either our lives or our businesses”.

Please click the link below to watch the video: