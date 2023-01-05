By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Musical Comedy Theater promises to surprise theater-goers with vibrant productions, Azernews reports.

The theater is getting ready for the new season with a play Dedication to Notre-Dame de Paris on January 8.

The theater production will be followed by My mother's book (Jan 13), Once in Baghdad (Jan 14), Husband and Wife (Jan 15), If Not That One, Then This One ( Jan 21), and many others.

Over the past years, the State Musical Comedy Theater has staged multiple plays based on popular work.

At the end of 2022, the theater pleased its spectators with the play Once Upon a Time in Baghdad, dedicated to the 85th anniversary of Emin Sabitoglu, a renowned composer, who enriched national music.

The play plunged theater lovers into the historical events in Baghdad when it was reigned by Harun al-Rashid, the fifth Abbasid caliph of the Abbasid Caliphate.

The plot, which tells about the fate and love of the ruler, good and evil, is enriched with national flavor and humor.

Honored Artists Boris Grafkin, Svetlana Bulah, Saida Safaraliyeva, actors Firus Mammadov, Rauf Babayev, Mehriban Zaliyeva, Nadezhda Povelitsina, Telnaz Huseynova, Alimamed Novruzov, Hidayat Aliyev, Murad Aliyev, and Ali Karimov appeared in the play staged by Honored Artist Askar Askarov.

The theater team managed to grab the audience's attention with brilliant acting.