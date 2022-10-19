Culture minister, Israeli ambassador discuss Peace4Culture initiative

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov has met with Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Warmly welcoming the ambassador, Anar Karimov spoke about the centuries-old friendship between Azerbaijan and Israel. He emphasized that the cultural relations between the two countries are developing closely in many areas.

The minister stressed the importance of implementing joint projects to further strengthen cooperation in culture and art.

The Israeli ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the sincere friendship and important cooperation existing between the countries.

He was informed about the Baku Process, initiated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as well as "Peace4Culture", a global campaign put forward by the Culture Ministry to ensure lasting peace for the preservation, revival, and restoration of culture in post-conflict times.

Next, the Culture Minister and the Israeli ambassador discussed other issues of mutual interest.