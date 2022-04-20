ANIMAFILM 2022 winner to travel France

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The fifth ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival announces a call for submissions of the Azerbaijani animated films.

The festival will feature hundreds of foreign and local animated films for children and adults.

An award for category "Best Azerbaijani Short Animated Film" is offered by ANIMAFILM Festival in cooperation with the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, the French Institute in Azerbaijan (IFA) and with the support of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

This year's winner of this category will have a chance to attend in 2023 Annecy Festival in France and receive professional MIFA accreditation. Trip to Annecy, France (flights and accommodation) for the winner will be offered by IFA.

Submission rules for animated films:

Deadline for applications: 15.07.2022

Films should be sent via FilmFreeway platform: LINK

The film must be shot after January 1, 2020

More than 50% of the film must be an animation

There are no limitations in the animation techniques used in the film

There are no limitations in the theme of animated films

Meanwhile, Fidan Akhundova's film "The Crow" was named best at ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival in the category "Best Azerbaijani short animated film" in 2020.

Fidan Akhundova, traveled to the Annecy Festival in June 2021. In 2021, Frangiz Gurbanova's film "Skullcap" won in the same category.

These awards were presented to the winners as the result of the cooperation between ANIMAFILM Festival, French Institute in Azerbaijan, French Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Notably, ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival is the first international animation festival in Azerbaijan founded in 2018.

Every autumn the festival showcases hundreds of local and foreign animated films.

The festival features professional meetings, exhibitions, master classes for children and professionals.

The main goal of the festival is to delight local and foreign audiences and professionals, as well as to stimulate the development of animation in Azerbaijan.