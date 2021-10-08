Russian art showcased in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku has displayed reproductions of paintings by Russian artists.

The exhibition was held by the Institute for Humanitarian Education and Testing with the support of the Rossotrudnichestvo as part of the project "Word and Image".

The project features a series of educational events, master classes and lectures on the history of Russian art and literature, Trend Life reported.

The main goal of the project is to strengthen cultural ties between Russia and the CIS countries.

Russian speakers and participants in the delegation included prose writer Elena Tulusheva, teacher Alena Zhukova, museum expert Nadezhda Nikulaenkova, art critic Margarita Izotova, Doctor of Art History Irina Steklova, artist Anatoly Annenkov, sculptor Boris Sergeev. The head of the delegation is Doctor of Philology, Professor Dmitry Zhatkin.

The musical program was performed by Sergey Mitrofanov, Anna Bizyaeva and Mikhail Krilov.

Next, "Union of Artists" Publishing House presented its books. Note that "Union of Artists" is considered on the leading publishing houses in Russia that publishes literature on musical and visual arts, folklore, and traditional folk crafts.

The project participants were students of Baku universities and compatriots interested in Russian culture and art. The students were awarded with the certificates.