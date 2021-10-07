By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

With his beautiful baritone, Azerbaijan's prominent singer Muslim Magomayev never ceased to amaze music lovers worldwide.

The legendary singer has inspired famous dancer Farid Kazakov to release a new music video to the song "Blue Eternity".

"Blue Eternity" through eyes of dancer

In the music video, Kazakov dances to the song "Blue Eternity" composed by Muslim Magomayev. The author of the lyrics is poet Gennady Kozlovsky.

The video was filmed by young talents Mahmud Huseynov and Riad Huseynov.

"Muslim Magomayev is my idol! I get goosebumps when I listen to his beautiful voice and feel his incredible energy. His songs are timeless and will always sound in the hearts of millions. In 2020, I released my second patriotic video "My Azerbaijan" to the music of Muslim Magomayev, which aroused great interest," Kazakov told Azernews.

He expressed his happiness to work in partnership with Mahmud Huseynov and Riad Huseynov. The dancer also expressed his gratitude to the head of the Gunay Theater, Larisa Viktorovna Tarusova, for educating such talented young people.

Young talents behind cameras

The 17th years old Mahmud Huseynov is engaged in the filming process, especially the shooting of music videos.

The inspiration behind Mahmud's work comes from music. He often images beautiful scenes for filming locations plunging into a wonderful world of music.

The 16th years old Riad Huseynov has been passionate about cinema since childhood.

The young talent has always wanted to produce his own films. Huseynov started to shoot mini-projects when he was only nine years old.

Huseynov got his first role in the Russian kid's comedy TV show "Yeralash" when he was 14. At that moment, he decided to connect his life with theater and cinema.

Future plans

Farid Kazakov and young talents are planning to continue their cooperation. Their joint music video "Blue Eternity" will be presented in the international arena in near future.

Notably, Farid Kazakov is a two-time winner of the prize "Most professional young dancer in Azerbaijan". Moreover, the dancer's name has recently entered the book dedicated to Azerbaijan's prominent public and cultural figures.

In 2021, the dancer won the prize "Turkiye Zirve Odulleri" in Turkey. He got the title the "Most Talented Dancer of Turkey 2021".

Over this time, Farid Kazakov participated in many large-scale projects.

Kazakov won the Grand Prix of the St. Petersburg Open Word National Award 2020 in performing arts.

The dancer also thrilled the audience with a one-man show "Enuement" which premiered at the YARAT Contemporary Art Space this year.

The one-man show, staged by Russian director Louise Eyre, is considered the first solo choreographic performance in Azerbaijan.

In April, Kazakov was appointed as the European Cultural Association's ambassador.

The dancer became the first official representative of Azerbaijan and Turkey within the European Cultural Association.

Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012. Presently, he is a head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance.

Moreover, his dance studio in Icharishahar is also open for young talents.

" I pass on my experience and professionalism to the young talents in Azerbaijan. I am also engaged in completely new projects which will surprise the people not only in Azerbaijan but also in other countries," he concluded.



