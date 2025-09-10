Hikmet Hajiyev meets U.S. lawmakers to discuss strategic ties

By Qabil Ashirov



Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has met with Chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Brian Mast and Senator Steve Daines.

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the United States shared the information on its official account on X.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the strategic importance of the summit held in Washington on August 8 between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and U.S. President Donald Trump. They emphasized that the summit had positive outcomes for Azerbaijan–U.S. relations and for peace in the region.

Hajiyev also underlined the necessity of repealing Section 907 of the U.S. Freedom Support Act and extended an invitation for the American lawmakers to visit Azerbaijan.