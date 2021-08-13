Simurg Music Festival presents new project

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

An educational project "Music for All" has been presented at Art Tower Gallery within Simurg Music Festival.

The main goal of the project is to expand the knowledge of kids and adolescents in the musical art.

The lecture was delivered by musicologist, teacher of the Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich Music School Sevda Mammadova.

The young talents were informed about musical instruments, their main features and qualities.

The author of the project is the head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan NGO, artist, art critic Dadash Mammadov, curator- national pianist, director of the Simurg Music Festival Saida Taghizade.

After the lectures, the participants received diplomas and mementos.

The event was held in accordance with the quarantine measures, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological rules.

Notably, Simurg Music Festival 2021 aims at identifying all creative abilities of young people. The festival is headed by talented pianist Saida Tagizade.

The previous festival was held only among pianists. This year, the festival's program is more diverse and spectacular as it brings together not only pianists but also musicians and even vocalists.

Simurg Music Festival 2021 has opened with a marvelous open-air concert held in Icherisheher, next to Art Tower Gallery.

The festival is supported by the Ministries of Education and Culture, Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Baku City Main Cultural Department, Baku Media Center, Arts Council Azerbaijan, Pasha Holding and Aqua Vita.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az,Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.