Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia names winners of essay contest

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Indonesia has announced the winners of the essay contest "Icherisheher – The Pearl of Baku".

The project was timed to the 20th anniversary of Icherisheher's inclusion in UNESCO's World Heritage List, Azertag reported.

The contest was held among more than 20 students studying in Indonesian universities and colleges.

During the selection process of winners, special attention will be paid to sufficient scientific ground and basis, list of the used references/literature, an indication of exact historical sources, as well as to the authenticity of the information covered in the essays.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Indonesia Jalal Mirzayev stressed that with its rich culture and history, the Old City (Icherisheher) is a beloved spot among tourists.

The Ambassador then congratulated the winners, which included Alvis Rahman Bhasuki (Padjadjaran University), Aulia Asri (ASEAN Youth Organization) and Indra Iravan, the third place.

The winners were awarded with certificates and cash prizes.

Notably, Indonesia has also issued post stamps dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Icherisheher's inclusion in UNESCO's World Heritage List.

The post stamps were issued by the state-owned company Indonesia Post at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia in line with the relevant order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on February 27, 2020.

Moreover, a webinar was held with the participation of Indonesian tourism companies titled "Azerbaijan: Look Again and Baku's Icherisheher included in UNESCO's List" in partnership with Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau. Lately, the Indonesian media has also published an article which highlighted Icherisheher's inclusion in UNESCO's World Heritage List.



