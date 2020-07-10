Carpet weaving art highlighted in Guba

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"Carpet World Association" Public Union has organized trainings on promotion of carpet weaving art and protection of cultural and material heritage.

The project won the competition announced by the Council on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations and the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Azertag reported.

The main goals of the the project to be implemented in Guba region is to support the restoration, protection and development of Azerbaijani carpet weaving traditions, promotion of this art form as a source of economic income.

The initiative also aims at increasing the potential of carpet weaving in remote areas and to train qualified personnel in the field of carpet weaving.

The trainings offer all partcipants to earn a living by owning a profession, as well as mastering this art form.

The project consists of practical and theoretical parts and envisages the participation of 10 women living in Guba region, who have a great interest in carpet-weaving art.