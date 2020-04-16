State Chamber Orchestra stuns music lovers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra have successfully performed work of prominent Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov.

The home concert was held as part of campaigns United by Culture and Stay home for your future, co-organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry and Medeniyyet TV.

This week, Medeniyyet TV organized a series of events dedicated to eminent Azerbaijani composers Gara Garayev and Fikrat Amirov.

In the framework of the project, soloists of the Gara Graraev Chamber Orchestra brilliantly performed Fikrat Amirov's "Scheherazade's Fest " from "One Thousand and One Nights " ballet.

The project was attended by more than 15 musicians, who recorded their performance on the phone. Then all the records were mounted in one video.

Founded in 1964, Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra continues to delight music lovers with works of national and foreign composers.

The orchestra has successfully toured many countries and took part in various musical events, including Azerbaijani Culture Days in Beijing (2011), the 2nd Ramatuelle International Classical Music Festival in France (2011) and so on.