Rossini's opera to be staged in Baku

Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will stage Gioachino Rossini's "The Barber of Seville" opera on March 7.

The theater invited the leading soloist of the Lviv National Opera, Honored Artist of Ukraine Nikolay Shulyak to perform the role of Count Almaviva, while the soloist of the Odessa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Bogdan Panchenko will play mischievous barber Figaro.

They will share the same stage with People's Artists Ali Asgarov, Akram Poladov, Honored Artists Inara Babayeva, Tural Aghasiyev, soloists Nina Makarova and Mahir Taghizadeh. The opera will be conducted by Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev.

Rossini's Barber has proven to be one of the greatest masterpieces. Even after two hundred years, this delightful comedy remains a popular work. The première of Rossini's opera took place in 1816 at the Teatro Argentina, Rome.

The story takes place in the town of Seville in Spain in the 17th century. In a town square outside Dr. Bartolo's house a band of musicians are serenading outside the window of Rosina.



