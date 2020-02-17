Rock fans gather in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Russian IP ORCHESTRA is back to amaze audience with unique live performance. Igor Ponomarenko and his orchestra have thrilled rock fans at Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The program titled "Legendary Rock Hits" featured songs by world-famous bands, including AC / DC, Metallica, Nirvana, Aerosmith, Green Day, Placebo, Blur, Corn, Rammstein, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Marlin Manson, Cranberries and others.

For the IP Orchestra, there are no boundaries in genres and styles. The Symphonic orchestra is conducted by an iconic figure of the music world Igor Ponomarenko, who performed in such famous concert halls of the world as L’Olympia in Paris, Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, Turin Opera House etc.

The special guest of the evening was incredibly talented tar musician Ismayil Zulfugarov, who rocked the stage until the end of the show. The musician brilliantly performed the song Cambaz by Turkish "Mor ve Otesi" rock band as well as Led Zeppelin's epic song "Kashmir", Azernews reported.

Ismayil Zulfugarov is a multiple winner of international music competitions. Famous for his r&b/electro music, the tar musician has successfully represented Azerbaijan in Turkey, France, Russia, China and Lithuania. He also shared the same stage with well-known French musician Philippe Ganier (Filigan).

Rock music fans could truly feel the excitement and the thrill from the eternal music. Before the last note had died down the audience broke into a storm of applause.
















