Jafar Jabbarly Award presented in Baku

Jafar Jabbarly is rightfully considered to be one of the most eminent writers in Azerbaijan.

His works are still relevant, which is evidenced from countless plays and films based on his masterpieces.

The Rashid Behbudov Song Theatre has hosted the presentation ceremony of the Jafar Jabbarly Award timed to the 110th anniversary of national poet.

The awarding ceremony was organized by Baku City Culture Department and Jafar Jabbarly’s House Museum.

The evening opened with a video presentation about the poet.

Director of Jafar Jabbarly’s House Museum, Gamar Seyfaddingizi noted that the prize is awarded for his contribution to culture, theater, cinema, literature, journalism and literary criticism. The award has been determined on 15-20 nominations.

The winners included Associate Professor of Turkish F?rat University Seda Arikan, People’s Artists Rasim Balayev and Basti Bekirova, Honored Artist Bahram Osmanov, actor of the State Academic Russian Drama Theater, honored actor Firdovsi Atakishiyev, actress of the Shusha State Musical Theater Bahar Abdullayeva, director of the Azerbaijan National Library Karim Tahirov, Chairman of the "Volunteers" Book Public Association Niyaz Eyvazov. The diplomas were awarded to the director of boarding school ? 2 for children with disabilities Umnis Najafbayov and geographer of the Khatau Culture Center Sema Sadikhova.

The guests then enjoyed a concert program with the participation of People’s Artists Azer Zeynalov and Tunzala Aghayeva, honored artist Rashad Ilyasov and other singers who performed songs to the words of Jafar Jabbarly.

The poet's focus was on the theater activity where he achieved great success. The works including Baku War, Devoted Sariyya or Laughter through Tears, Shah Nasreddin, Bride of Fire, Sevil, and Almaz, gained widespread acclaim among readers and viewers.

Jabbarly was also committed to cinema. He believed in the development and future success of the art and along with his theater work, he became the first Azerbaijani screenwriter.

Jabbarly chose the freedom of women in society as the main theme of his works. His first script, Sona, was an essential rewriting of the Haji Gara play by the founder of Azerbaijani classical drama, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, where he made a woman as the lead character. He accentuated the idea that women have the right to freely express their opinions.

Another well-known play, Sevil, which was lately screened, also pointed viewers' attention to women's freedom. In this play he showed two women, Sevil, a beautiful woman who obeyed her husband unquestioningly and Dilbar, Balash's mistress, as well as a man, Balash, who disliked his past, repudiated traditions and customs and turned away from his own father.

The play shows the young woman's ability to keep pace with life, even when caught up in the whirl of social and political events, and transformation into an active fighter for a new life.

Jabbarly was a very eager director, and he made actors repeat scenes many times. A major scene of the "Sevil" film where Sevil takes off her veil was shot over and over again.

He said to the actress, "You are taking the veil off in a very artificial way. It is the culmination of the play. The veil removing scene must fuel the viewer's rage against the veil - the embodiment of obscurantism and superstition."

Inspired by the success of the play and then of the Sevil film, Jabbarly rewrote his own "Almaz" play and created a screenplay for the "Almaz" film. He again decided to direct the film himself, prepared the script and created his creative team.

A few days before New Year in 1935, Jabbarly began to suffer heart pains at the studio and on December 31, 1934, the shining artist passed away, at the very time when his creativity was flourishing.

However, his friends and colleagues continued his cinema work and completed the shooting of Almaz. The film was released at the commemoration of Jabbarly's death.

Unlike Sevil, Almaz has a clear path and is confident in herself. She fights with the kulaks, sparks a revolution in the village, struggles and wins.

The writer tried to avoid exaggeration in order to achieve reality in the play and the film, to reliably transmit the thoughts and emotions of the characters to the audience. All this was highly appreciated and the film still attracts viewers.







