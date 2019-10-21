Baku Jazz Festival 2019 opens its doors to all fans of jazz music

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 has opened its doors to all fans of jazz music. This year the Baku Jazz Festival is held for the 14th time and, as always, has turned into one of the largest events dedicated to jazz in Azerbaijan.

The long-awaited music festival offers to the widest circles of audience an unforgettable opportunity to experience live performances by world-class artists.

Thousands of music lovers gathered in the Old City to enjoy sophisticated jazz music.

A three-hour stunning concert of Azerbaijani and foreign musicians in the old part of Baku ended with a spectacular installation projection on the Maiden Tower, which surprised the participants and the guests of the festival.

The festival's opening attracted great attention of Baku residents and the city's guests. Superb music and breathtaking setting made this truly a real feast of music with countless performances, workshops, and competitions.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 will last until October 27. The festival brings together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offers a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival operates in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival is the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supports these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz lovers.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade. Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

Media partners of Baku Jazz Festival 2019 are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.







