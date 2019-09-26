Nasimi Festival returns this fall

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Following its success last year, the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality will be held for the second time from September 28 to October 1. The festival, dedicated to the creativity of Imadaddin Nasimi, will be organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

The project aims at promotion of the national poet’s works, as well as exploring his philosophy, reflecting the phenomena of the modern world. As part of the project, a number of events will be held in Nasimi’s hometown Shamakhi as well as in Baku.

World-famous scholars and poets, philosophers, artists, music, dance and theater groups will take part in the festival.

Like in 2018, the festival this year will be held under the slogans "Beyond the limited self" reflecting the poet’s philosophical views, and "I am a particle, I am a star ...", which are his lines.

Within the framework of the project, many events will be held in Nasimi`s hometown Shamakhi, as well as in Baku and its villages, covering various types of art and areas of knowledge, Trend Life reported.

In his lectures, the Russian psychologist Alexey Sitnikov, the Italian poet Davide Rondoni, the British-based philosopher and artist of Azerbaijani origin Zeygam Azizov will draw parallels between Nasimi’s philosophy and a number of world-famous theories and concepts.

In addition, German scholar Michael Hess and the researcher Orkhan Mirgasimov living in the UK will present their books about Nasimi and Hurufism.

For the first time, researchers and poetry experts will discuss one of the Nasimi`s ghazals as part of the festival.

In turn, an installation dedicated to the poet will be presented in Shamakhi. The best poetry inspired by Nasimi will be announced. This contest is organized by the Word literary project.

The festival will also see numerous exhibitions on various art forms. The exhibition "Secrets of the Shirvashah Palace" will open its doors to Baku residents and the city's guests. The art works of local and foreign artists will be exhibited.

The last exhibition of the carpet sketches will be held in the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

The exposition will display carpets woven from three works and the winners of the competition. Carpet sketches selected by the jury from the presented works will be shown.

Moreover, the works created in the framework of the Talking Walls art project will be presented at industrial warehouse in Gala village, Baku.

As part of this project, urban / street art by artists from Azerbaijan, Brazil, South Africa, Spain, the Netherlands and France will be presented to the viewers.

The 4th International Song of the Stone Symposium is organized at the Gala Archaeological and Ethnographic Museum as part of the festival.

In addition, the 8th From Garbage to Art Exhibition will open at the Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve. Art works of 21 painter-sculptors from 14 countries will be showcased at the exhibition organized by Tamiz Shahar OJSC with the support of the IDEA Public Association, the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department and Q Gallery. The exhibition will bring together talents from Azerbaijan, China, Finland, India, Croatia, Jordan, Iran, Montenegro, Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkey, Northern Macedonia, Ukraine and Japan.

As part of the festival, various exhibitions will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Moreover, an exhibition of the Turkish artist Ahmet Guneshtekin will open at the Center.The artist will present his masterpiece inspired by the poet's Immortality Ode. A gala concert of the festival will also be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The 2nd Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality will see performers from the U.S., China, Germany, Great Britain, Georgia, Egypt, Ukraine, France, Canada, Jordan and other countries.