Local, foreign young talents to gather in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani and foreign young talents will gather at the third Arts Olympiad on May 4-5.

The project is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Association with the support of the Jam Group and the State Arts Gymnasium, Trend Life reported.

The third Arts Olympiad aims at promotion of young talents, cultural exchange, etc.

The first day dedicated to vocals and music will be held at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater on May 4. Dance competitions will be held at the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union on May 5.

President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov stressed that the names of participants as well as of teachers and schools won't be announced during the performance.

The jury will evaluate the participants on the technique of performance, composition and image.

The Arts Olympiad will be held in various age categories: preschoolers (up to 6 years), children (up to 10 years), teenagers (up to 16 years), adults (16 years old and older). They will perform solo, in duets, small groups (up to 8 participants), ensembles (8-24 participants) and large ensembles (25-50 participants).

For more information, please contact:

+994 55 707-90-02

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.







