Cotton yield increases in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Some 37,904 tons of cotton have been harvested from the fields in Aghjabadi district, one of the biggest cotton-growing districts of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation (AIC).

In accordance with the data, cotton was grown on a 10,689- hectare-area in this district on the basis of contracts with Azerpambig LLC, MKT Production Commercial LLC, and P-Agro LLC in 2020.

"Every day, more than 100 tons of crops are harvested from the fields,” the message said. “The yield per hectare is 35.46 centners. Cotton production has increased by 5,805 tons while the average yield - by 4.76 centners per hectare."

Some 32,990 tons of products were grown in the Aghjabadi district on a 10,452-hectare-area, the average yield reached 30.7 centners per hectare in 2019.

The reconstruction of Azerpambig LLC cotton processing plant, located in Aghjabadi district, was completed in September 2020.

The reconstruction of the plant began in 2019 intending to increase production capacity and bring daily processing to 200 tons.