SOFAZ strengthens investment ties with China

By Nazrin Abdul



A high-level delegation from the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), led by Executive Director Israfill Mammadov, is currently on an official business visit to the People’s Republic of China, Azernews reports, citing the SOFAZ.

According to information, the main objective of the visit is to deepen investment cooperation with China and explore new opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships. As part of the visit, the delegation participated in a high-level roundtable meeting, attended by senior Chinese government officials and global institutional leaders. The platform provided a valuable opportunity for direct dialogue between active investors in China and key policymakers, fostering enhanced cooperation and strategic engagement.

The SOFAZ delegation also held a bilateral meeting with Zhang Qingsong, Chairman and CEO of the China Investment Corporation (CIC). During the meeting, the two sides discussed specific areas of collaboration and agreed on next steps for implementing joint investment projects.

It was noted that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between SOFAZ and CIC during President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China in April 2025 marked a significant milestone in the development of institutional cooperation between the two countries' sovereign wealth funds. The agreement laid the groundwork for knowledge and experience sharing, the development of sustainable investment models based on shared values, and the promotion of mutually beneficial investment initiatives.

This strategic framework is expected to further solidify the Azerbaijan-China partnership, particularly in the field of long-term sovereign investment collaboration.