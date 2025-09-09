Azerbaijan, Uruguay explore cooperation in green energy, infrastructure, and investment

By Nazrin Abdul



Azerbaijan and Uruguay are exploring opportunities for cooperation across several strategic sectors, including renewable energy, green technologies, infrastructure, transport, industry, and food security, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

As part of his official visit to the Eastern Republic of Uruguay, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev held a series of high-level meetings aimed at deepening bilateral economic and trade relations.

During the visit, Elnur Aliyev met with Valeria Csukasi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay. The meeting focused on Azerbaijan’s growing economy and the country’s ongoing efforts to improve its investment climate. It was noted that six bilateral agreements have already been signed between the two countries, covering areas such as economy, customs, and culture. Both sides emphasized the untapped potential for expanding trade and economic ties, stressing the importance of reciprocal visits and direct dialogue in enhancing cooperation.

In a separate meeting with Fernanda Cardona, Uruguay’s Minister of Industry, Energy, and Mining, the Azerbaijani delegation highlighted the strong investment potential for Uruguayan companies in Azerbaijan, particularly in renewable energy, green technologies, infrastructure, and industrial development. Special attention was given to the Alat Free Economic Zone, which offers attractive conditions for foreign investors, including Uruguayan businesses seeking regional expansion.

The Azerbaijani delegation also held talks with Cecilia San Román, President of the National Administration of Fuels, Alcohol and Portland Cement (ANCAP) of Uruguay. Discussions centered on potential collaboration between ANCAP and SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state oil company, with a focus on joint projects, knowledge exchange in the energy sector, and the development of green energy initiatives.

Both sides recognized the mutual interest and high potential for cooperation in implementing modern energy technologies, sustainable infrastructure, and long-term investment partnerships.

This visit marks a new chapter in Azerbaijan–Uruguay relations, laying the groundwork for deeper economic engagement and strategic cooperation in sectors key to sustainable development.