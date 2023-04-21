Azerbaijani gymnasts show first results in qualifiers of FIG World Cup in Baku

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova performed in qualification competitions during the first day of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports.

In the hoop exercise program, Aghamirova received 29.750 points from the judges, while Gezalova's performance was estimated at 27.300 points. At the moment, in the program of exercises with a hoop, Aghamirova takes the second intermediate place, while Gezalova the fifth intermediate place.

For the composition with the ball, Aghamirova's result was 32.000 points. At the moment of the competition she is in the first intermediate place, while Gezalova takes the third intermediate place with the result of 30.950 points.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held for three days, from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world will perform in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummetova, Elizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.