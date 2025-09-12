Azerbaijani rowers continue training for CIS Games

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijani rowers are actively preparing for the upcoming 3rd CIS Games, scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 8 in seven cities throughout Azerbaijan.

The national team is already in the decisive phase of their training.

Mirnazim Javadov, the senior coach of Azerbaijan’s national canoe and kayak team, said that the preparation is progressing according to plan:

"Our lineup has been finalized. Before the Games, several of our athletes will compete in international tournaments. Two of our rowers have already taken part in the World Championship for juniors and youth held in Portugal. As part of our preparations, a training camp in Belarus and a tournament in Barnaul, Russia are planned. Additionally, several of our athletes participated in the senior World Championship in Milan. We are hopeful for a successful performance at the 3rd CIS Games. Naturally, we aim for more gold medals, but the competition will be tough. Nevertheless, we are ready to fight for podium finishes."

Vladimir Morozov, the head coach of the national academic rowing team, emphasized the significant work being done by the team:

"Preparations for the Games began back in September 2024. We selected 10 promising athletes, and they have been training at the base in Mingachevir, which offers all the necessary conditions. The athletes have already shown good results. Azar Ilyasov and Jahangir Mammadli took second place at an international regatta held in Austria. Our main hopes lie with Nurlan Pashayev, Azar Ilyasov, and Jahangir Mammadli. They are capable of competing for medals. Our opponents come from countries with extensive experience in rowing. Our team is young, but we are ready to compete with them."

The academic rowing and canoe competitions of the 3rd CIS Game will be held in Mingachevir.

The 3rd CIS Games are set to be held from September 28 to October 8 across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The competitions will take place at 12 different sports venues.

Athletes, officials, and guests from CIS member nations are anticipated to attend the event.

A total of 246 sets of medals will be awarded across 23 sports disciplines. Swimming will feature the most medal sets, with 40 available. In team sports like football, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, and chovgan, the top performers and MVPs will also be recognized.

Azerbaijan will field the largest team with 349 athletes, followed by Russia (263), Kazakhstan (259), Uzbekistan (257), Belarus (255), Tajikistan (202), Turkmenistan (170), and Kyrgyzstan (85).

In total, 1,846 athletes from these eight countries are expected to participate