Head coach of Azerbaijan national team Fernando Santos dismissed

By Laman Ismayilova



Fernando Santos, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national football team, has been dismissed from his position.

This was announced by AFFA's Secretary General, Jahangir Farajullayev, during a press conference held ahead of the team`s second match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which will be played at home against Ukraine.

It was stated that the Portuguese specialist and the federation have parted ways before the upcoming match.

Notably, Fernando Santos had a contract with AFFA that was valid until 2027.

The Azerbaijan vs. Ukraine match, which will be held on September 9 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, is scheduled to kick off at 20:00.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.