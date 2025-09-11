Kodokan judo masters arrive in Azerbaijan for specialized ne-waza training sessions

By Laman Ismayilova



A ne-waza seminar has kicked off in Baku, organized by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

The seminar brought together Kodokan specialists. The sessions are being conducted by two eminent figures from the world-renowned judo institution—Hirano Hiroyuki and Mikihiro Mukai—both of whom hold the prestigious 8th dan rank.

With their deep expertise and structured teaching methods, participants are gaining valuable insights into the finer points of judo technique.

The opening session, hosted at the national teams' training facility, centered on kime-no-kata.

This foundational kata plays a crucial role in enhancing hands-on skills while offering a profound understanding of judo's underlying philosophy and heritage.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelym Kotsoiev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.