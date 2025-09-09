Baku hosts special ceremony ahead of SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit

By Laman Ismayilova



A special ceremony has taken place to mark Baku's selection as the host city for the SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit. Recognized as one of the most prestigious forums in the global sports community. The event is scheduled to take place from May 24 to 28 next year.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, stated that Azerbaijan has established its presence in the international sports arena. He underlined that the number of major sporting events hosted by the country continues to grow each year and emphasized that such events will continue in the coming years.

Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee, Chingiz Huseynzade, expressed his delight that SportAccord will be held in Baku. Highlighting the importance of the event, he stressed that the summit will feature engaging discussions about the future of sports.

President of SportAccord, U?ur Erdener, expressed his pleasure at being in friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan and voiced confidence in the success of the event.

Following the speeches, an official agreement was signed between the Ministry of Youth and Sports, SportAccord, and Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

Founded in 2003, SportAccord is one of the most influential organizations in global sports, bringing together over 120 international federations representing both Olympic and non-Olympic disciplines, as well as the International Olympic Committee and other sports institutions. Its core mission is to support the global development of sports, strengthen cooperation among sports organizations, and promote the social, economic, and cultural values of sport worldwide.

The annual SportAccord Summit is considered one of the most prestigious gatherings in the global sports and business community.

It brings together hundreds of international federations, organizations, sponsors, and media representatives to discuss the future of sport, forge new partnerships, and explore global networking opportunities. The summit includes conferences, exhibitions, and bilateral meetings.

SportAccord also organizes major international events such as the World Combat Games, World Mind Games, and World Urban Games, which are recognized in over 150 countries and unite both Olympic and non-Olympic sports.

Baku's hosting of this prestigious summit in 2026 will further strengthen Azerbaijan's position in the international sports and business arena and place the country at the center of global sports attention.