Azerbaijani women’s 3x3 basketball team wins silver at European Cup

The Azerbaijani women’s 3x3 basketball team has claimed the silver medal at the European Cup held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In the final match, the national team faced the Netherlands, losing 16:21 after a hard-fought game.

Earlier in the tournament, Azerbaijan delivered an impressive performance, defeating France (21:16) and Ukraine (21:14) in the group stage, overcoming Poland (16:13) in the quarterfinals, and securing a 21:17 victory against Spain in the semifinals.

This marks the first time in history that the Azerbaijani women’s 3x3 basketball team has reached the European Cup final, making the silver medal a landmark achievement.