Azerbaijan defeats Vietnam in friendly chess match

By Laman Ismayilova



An online-friendly match was held between the Azerbaijani and Vietnamese teams.

The competition, which featured national team members in the under-8, under-10, and under-12 age categories, ended with a 7:5 victory for the Azerbaijani team.

Representing the Azerbaijani team were Nazli Rustamli, Mehriban Ahmadli, Fatima Mirzaliyeva, Kanan Babasoy, Atilla Orman, and Nurlan Azizli.

The friendly match was held as part of preparations for the European Championship to be held in Kazakhstan.

Chess, for centuries, has been a popular game in Azerbaijan with ancient roots closely related to traditions.

The country could preserve these traditions as chess remains a crucially popular sport for now.

To popularise this original game, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, who is also the chairman of the National Olympic Committee, signed in 2009 an executive order initiating a state-supported chess development program, covering the years 2009-2014.

The 42nd Chess Olympiad, held in Baku, is indeed an excellent example of great attention paid to the development of chess games in the country.

The large-scale event attracted a total of 1,587 participants, including 894 in the Open category and 693 in the Women's event, making the Baku Chess Olympiad a significant event.

Similarly, the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku captivated chess fans with its high-calibre competition and exhilarating matches.

Featuring a highly competitive lineup, the World Cup provided an exciting venue to display the remarkable skill and strategic finesse of elite chess players.

Approximately 206 competitors participated in the open section, along with 103 players in the women's competition.

The national chess players have always been taking high places at top-ranked tournaments.