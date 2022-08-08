Azerbaijani Chess Federation President also elected FIDE Vice-President

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

President of the Azerbaijani Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov has been elected a Vice-President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for the next four years.

The decision was announced at the Congress of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) held in India as part of the 44th World Chess Olympiad.

"Being elected a vice-president of such a prestigious organization as FIDE is a triumph of the Azerbaijani chess. This is the result of the great care shown by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to chess and chess players for many years," Mahir Mammadov wrote.

He noted that prestigious sports events held in Azerbaijan including chess competitions also formed experienced sports functionaries. International organizations now want to see Azerbaijani sports officials on their teams.

Mahir Mammadov praised his election as a FIDE Vice-President as a victory for Azerbaijani chess.

"After winning the elections in Batumi, Arkady Dvorkovich started working on the program he had previously announced. The head of FIDE is a very hardworking person, who loves chess. With new projects, the prize funds of most championships have been increased, numerous scholarships have been established and major initiatives were implemented," Mammadov said.

"Arkady Dvorkovich united the world chess family and did great things in the direction of further popularizing chess. At the same time, the inclusion of world champion Viswanathan Anand in Arkady Dvorkovich's team was a great support. Our team, which won with 107 votes in 2018, won first place with 157 votes this time. The final result showed that the current leadership of FIDE is on the right track," he said.

Meanwhile, Indian world champion Viswanathan Anand, President of the Norwegian Chess Federation Joran Aulin-Jansson have also been elected as FIDE Vice-presidents.

Arkady Dvorkovich, the current president of FIDE, won the election with 157 votes and will continue serving as head of the highest chess institution for the next four years.