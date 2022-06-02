Young Azerbaijani athlete talks her dream of doing rhythmic gymnastics

By Trend

Doing rhythmic gymnastics was my dream, participant of the 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club (is being held at Azerbaijan’s Baku Olympic Sports Complex), young athlete Kamilla Baghirova told Trend.

“I tried to do exercises at home, repeat after the gymnasts, whose performances I watched on TV. My parents signed me up for sports, seeing my interest. I really want to realize great achievements in gymnastics in the future,” the seven-year-old gymnast said.

The young athlete added that before the Championship she participated in various tournaments and won prizes.

“I presented a program with a ball at the competition today, but most of all I like exercises with a ribbon, they seem to me the most beautiful. However, the ribbon is a difficult subject, because it can get tangled, tied into a knot,” gymnast said.

The competitions within the 1st Open Championship of the “Ojag Sport” Club in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on June 1-2. Totally, 248 gymnasts, including 202 athletes representing the capital's sports clubs, and 46 young gymnasts from the country's regions, are taking part in the competitions.

There are 11 teams in group exercises representing Baku clubs and four teams from the regions among the championship participants performing both in the individual program and as part of teams in group exercises in the age categories of "kids", "pre-juniors" and "juniors".

During the two-day competitions, the young graces will compete in the all-around both in the individual program and in group exercises.